Foxwood Country Club facilities being renovated

CRESTVIEW — After years of sitting unused and overgrown, the city of Crestview is transforming the Foxwood Country Club property into more than an 18-hole golf course.

The city purchased the property in late 2020 and began restoring the grounds.

The property will be receiving a new name, along with facility upgrades. Amenities will include a full restaurant and lounge, pro shop, patio, event area, and pickleball court, in addition to the newly restored golf course.

At its Aug. 23 meeting, the Crestview City Council approved plans for an exciting new feature for the property, the area’s only high-tech Toptracer Range. GolfPass has described Toptracer as the future of driving ranges.

Adding Toptracer to the course expands its appeal, City Manager Tim Bolduc said, noting the system not only draws golfers to the course, but also provides entertainment for those looking for a fun night out.

The technology has a game mode, in addition to course maps and practice mode, making it attractive to golfers of all ages.

Toptracer was created by a golf fan whose first prototype of the high-tech range opened in 2012.

“The system uses the very same technology seen on TV” to allow viewers to track a player’s ball, as well as displaying data such as ball speed and arc height, Toptracer stated on its website.

In a blending of the digital “video game” world with actual golfing, Toptracer has proven attractive to players, who can “play” virtual golf in different game environments. Similarly, golfers can also try the challenges of world-famous course holes through virtual play.

The system also stores players’ data, allowing them to compare their progress as they improve their swings.

Using the Foxwood driving range’s existing tee box, Toptracer Range can install up to 17 driving bays — which also include lounge furniture and fans — the company said.

“This is going to be a great amenity for our local golfers and our visitors,” Bolduc said. “We’re excited to be introducing Toptracer to this area.”

Bolduc said the new facility is planned to open in early 2022.

