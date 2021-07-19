Tew accepts Whitney Langley memorial softball scholarship

Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Brynlee Tew is this year’s recipient of the 2021 Whitney Megan Langley Memorial Softball Scholarship.

The Langley Family congratulates this year’s scholarship winner, Tew, who will be attending Brigham Young University and majoring in computer engineering.

This scholarship was created 13 years ago after Whitney, a former pitcher for the CHS softball team, died in a car accident while playing college softball in Alabama.

It is awarded to the softball player who exhibits leadership, teamwork, and dedication.

Congratulations and best wishes to Brynlee from the Langley Family.