Defenders of Freedom-Florida Powerlifting Challenge held in Crestview

Special to Gannett

CRESTVIEW — The Defenders of Freedom-Florida Powerlifting Challenge took place Jan. 9 at the Perfect Fit 24/7 gym in Crestview.

Contestants from Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Fort Walton Beach, Milton and Crestview competed in the event. Proceeds benefited area organizations who assist military veterans and work to end veteran suicides.

"We raised $1,800, which will go to pay for six Post 9/11 veterans to go through our equine therapy or riding program with our collaborative partner Narissa Jenkins and Healing Hoofsteps of Crestview," said Jamie Wells, one of the event's organizers. "They are ranked No. 3 out of over 700 in the country, and we will be sending our veterans there -- as many as we can."

Award winners

Participants competed in the bench, squat and deadlift categories.

The top finishers in each category are listed below.

WOMEN'S STANDINGS

Lightweight: 1. Gisela Salazar, 2. Kelby Barfield.

Middle: 1. Angelina Shannon, 2. Alissa Horton, 3. Londyn Ferguson.

Heavy: 1. Katie Sprage, 2. Tara Schneider, 3. Jennifer Lynch.

MEN's STANDINGS

Lightweight: 1. Anthony Gonzales

Middle: 1. Michael Shearn, 2. Anthony Ruehl, 3. Justin Ayers & Rodric Cabrera

Heavy: 1. Jeffrey Cantillon, 2. Trenton Robinson & Markus Green, 3. Raymond Busby

"Without a community and businesses sponsoring our event we could not have pulled this off," Wells said.

Sponsors included Green Beret Group; MaxFit Sports Nutrition Crestview; Pounders Hawaiian Grill; Float Brothers of Destin; Mark Gilmore; The Hangar American Grill; Axe Warriors; and Veterans Roasters Cup O’Joe.

Judges were Bryan May, Jeremy Richter, and Jennifer Lecates, and photos were provided by Eric and Jada Nicholson of J&S Photos.