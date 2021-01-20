LETTER: Election restores faith in country

Crestview News Bulletin

The election results have renewed my faith in America, you voted in record numbers; what a turnout! Increased voter turnout is great for American democracy and should provide an advantage for the Democratic Party in future American elections.

President-elect Biden’s win was a resounding rejection of Trump and Trumpism and secured a decisive Biden-Harris mandate. Biden’s popular vote win was the largest margin of victory in any presidential election, winning by seven million votes. \

In 2016 Trump lost the popular vote by over three million votes, which is a 10 million vote swing rejection. Biden’s win matched Trump’s Electoral College totals, but, Biden earned larger vote margin victories for all battleground states. Biden also reinstituted the blue wall and turned two states red-to-blue.

There were no Trump blue-to-red state flips.

Biden’s win solidifies an additional asterisk next to the Trump photo forever in the American history books identifying Trump as the “loser” of the 2020 presidential election right adjacent to the first asterisk that states “impeached.”

The Biden-Harris win also secures the first woman, Asian, and woman of-color Vice President-elect accolades for the Democratic Party, supplementing its existing resume with previous accomplishment of electing the first black president. This shows that the Democratic Party is an all-inclusive party that reflects American societal demographics.

In the future, Trumpism will be problematic for the Republican Party, but more importantly, unfortunate for American society. Trumpism has generated a large group of timid Republicans in the US Congress. These timid members will only serve to obstruct legislation worthy of potential compromise (a lost art) to the detriment of the American people, as these members will be fearful of a Trump reprisal or vendetta for cooperation.

Sadly for America, Republican Congressional members believe the Trump loyalty pledge overrides any obligation to follow their oath to the Constitution and commitment to country. Trumpism also has caused a detrimental impact on American society.

Trumpism from its beginning has cloaked itself in the worst moral shortcomings of American society, which were thought to be subdued or at least suppressed.

Tim Rincon, Lt Col, USAF, Retired, Crestview