LETTER: News at 5 p.m., followed by Andy Griffith

Today’s daily news stream has gone from slow and honest, by those reporting it, to fast and fake.

Back in the 1950s (my time), when TV first came out, news was at 5 p.m. by an honest reporter who told the news like it was – without slant or his/her opinions injected into it. Some of the reporters of the day were Walter Cronkite, Huntley & Brinkley, and Paul Harvey. We didn’t hear it all day – the same thing over and over with a lot of commercials in between reports.

The news they reported was about things which happened around our country and around the world – it was interesting to see what was happening. We looked forward to 5 o’clock and hearing what was going on.

After the news we saw some good, clean, entertaining shows with limited advertising. Shows like Andy Griffith, My Three Sons, The Perry Como Hour, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, and even Hee-Haw (later) were on the television.

To me, these were the “good ole days.” Things were honest and believable compared to today. Programs with vulgar and sexual content were not allowed – day or night. In those days we honored God and our neighbor. Nowadays there is very little I watch due to all of the trashy programs.

Television has changed quite a bit since the 1950s – and not for the better I’m afraid.

Ethel Cook, Crestview