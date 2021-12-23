Crestview Police Department welcomes two new officers

Crestview News Bulletin

CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Police Department recently swore in two new members of the agency, Officer Sarah Althuisius and Officer Kristy Peters.

Althuisius is dual certified as a police officer after recently participating in the Corrections to Law Enforcement Cross-over program through the Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley.

Peters was an agency sponsored candidate who recently participated and graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy at George Stone Technical College in Pensacola.

Both officers were sworn in by Crestview Mayor J.B. Whitten Dec. 21 and will be introduced to the Field Training Program during the first week of January. During the 10-week program, both officers will participate in standardized training that covers every aspect of law enforcement, from department policies and procedures to addressing the law enforcement needs of our citizens.

The CPD welcomes both officers to the Crestview Police Department family and looks forward to introducing them to the citizens of Crestview.