Crestview Housing Authority to accept Section 8 applications starting Jan. 12

CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Housing Authority Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will be accepting applications for the waiting list Jan. 12-20.

Applications will be available for download on the Crestview Housing Authority website (www.chafl.com) or picked up 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the office located at 371 W. Hickory Ave., Crestview.

The staff will begin giving out applications at 7:30 a.m.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program is for the very low income family.

Crestview Housing Authority/Section 8 does have a local preference. This preference will be for families who live or work in Okaloosa County over families who do not live or work in Okaloosa County.