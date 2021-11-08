Road closures scheduled for Crestview railroad crossing repairs

Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The Wilson Street and Main Street railroad crossings is currently closed to allow Florida Gulf Atlantic to make much-needed repairs.

The railroad crossing on Main Street is one of two crossings that will be closed temporarily in November as Florida Gulf Atlantic makes repairs to them.
A detour will be set up along Woodruff Avenue West and North Wilson Street in November as repairs are made to the Main Street railroad crossing in Crestview.

"We understand the closures will be inconvenient for motorists and downtown businesses. Still, we are excited about these repairs as they will continue to move us forward with our Downtown Revitalization Project," said Crestview City Manager Tim Bolduc.

The Wilson Street railroad crossing in Crestview is one of two being repaired by Florida Gulf Atlantic in November.
Sections like this one at the Wilson Street railroad crossing in Crestview are scheduled for repair by Florida Gulf Atlantic in November in Crestview.

The Wilson Street crossing will be closed through Nov. 13 and is expected to reopen Nov. 14. The Main Street railroad crossing will be closed Nov. 14–20.

The detour for the Wilson Street railroad crossing repair will go along Woodruff Ave. West, Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Crestview.

West Woodruff Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue are serving as the designated detour routes during the closures. Signs will be placed throughout the downtown area to assist motorists.