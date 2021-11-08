Road closures scheduled for Crestview railroad crossing repairs

Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The Wilson Street and Main Street railroad crossings is currently closed to allow Florida Gulf Atlantic to make much-needed repairs.

"We understand the closures will be inconvenient for motorists and downtown businesses. Still, we are excited about these repairs as they will continue to move us forward with our Downtown Revitalization Project," said Crestview City Manager Tim Bolduc.

The Wilson Street crossing will be closed through Nov. 13 and is expected to reopen Nov. 14. The Main Street railroad crossing will be closed Nov. 14–20.

West Woodruff Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue are serving as the designated detour routes during the closures. Signs will be placed throughout the downtown area to assist motorists.