Antioch Road closure moved to November 2-4

CRESTVIEW — Antioch Road will now be closed to through traffic in November as Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad repaves its rail crossing.

Florida Gulf & Atlantic had to delay the scheduled repave a week from the original October dates due to an emergency at another location.

Traffic must be detoured temporarily Nov. 2-4.

Antioch Road will reopen for through traffic on Nov. 5. Roadside message boards are being placed at the railroad crossing so that motorists have a chance to prepare.

“We are aware that Antioch Road is a significant daily route for many in our community,” Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles said. “We are looking forward to a much smoother commute upon completion of the repave.”

Detour signage will direct motorists to use State Road 85 and U.S. Highway 90. Northbound motorists on S.R. 85 at PJ Adams Parkway are being asked to continue north on S.R. 85 to U.S. 90.

Motorists headed south from U.S. 90 are asked to travel straight through to S.R. 85 instead of cutting through Antioch Road and PJ Adams Parkway.

The government will leverage strategic partners, members of our community, social media platforms and roadside messaging to keep motorists informed of the detour.

Okaloosa County and the city of Crestview have plans in place to route emergency responders safely and efficiently.