Crestview mayor appointed to Florida League of Cities Strike Team

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The Florida League of Cities has appointed Crestview Mayor JB Whitten to its Federal Action Strike Team.

The committee works to promote the League of Cities' causes at the federal level by requesting team members to “commit to working closely with both of Florida’s U.S. senators and with their respective member of Congress,” FLC President Phillip Walker stated in a letter to \Whitten.

“You have been selected because of your leadership within the League and your relationship with your congressional delegation members,” Walker’s letter further stated.

Whitten is currently president of the Northwest Florida League of Cities and serves on the Florida League’s Board of Directors. His new position will include responding to the committee chair or League staff and committing to meet with Okaloosa County’s congressional delegation members.

“I’m looking forward to serving on the strike team because it is an opportunity to present Crestview and Okaloosa County’s needs to our state senators and representatives,” Whitten said.

The team will meet Nov. 4 during the FLC Legislative Conference to discuss the state’s 2022 congressional delegation, Walker stated.