Crestview has full schedule for City Government Week

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — City Government Week is Oct. 18-23 and the city of Crestview is going all out for the event.

Below is a look at some of the programs scheduled:

PAST ELECTED OFFICIALS

Acknowledging the often-heavy burden of elected office, the present city government will recognize and salute its living predecessors at a special meeting of the City Council during City Government Week.

“We have almost 20 former elected officials who have served Crestview well still living among us,” Crestview Mayor JB Whitten said. “We’d like to recognize and thank them for their selflessness while they were in and after they were in office.”

The meeting is 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Warriors Hall, 211 Stillwell Blvd., Crestview.

Elected city officials perform a myriad of tasks, Whitten said, and even though their jobs are considered part-time and the token remuneration is small, the work equates to a full-time professional job. But the benefits of serving their community are their reward.

Many past officials continue to serve and advise current officials, as witnessed by the weekly mayors’ breakfast at which Whitten sought the counsel of former Crestview Mayors Jerry Milligan (in office 1981-86) and David Cadle (2007-19).

The meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s Facebook page. Former elected Crestview officials are asked to call Whitten’s office at 850-682-3812 by Oct. 15 to let him know if they will attend.

FAITH COMMUNITY

With more than 35 active houses of worship in the city limits alone, it’s easy to say that Crestview’s faith community is an important part of the city’s life. Often, its local church members and pastors who spearhead social and cultural events and programs.

During City Government Week (Oct. 18-23), Mayor JB Whitten and elected officials will meet for roundtable discussions with local religious leaders to discuss ways the faith community can partner with the city. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Spanish Trail Park amphitheatre on Stillwell Blvd., Crestview.

Called Partnering with the Pastors, the program is being organized by the mayor’s office and local churches. The pastor of any active Crestview church is welcome to participate.

Interested leaders of Crestview’s faith community are asked to please call Crestview Mayor JB Whitten’s office, 850-682-3812, by Oct. 19 to let him know if they will attend.

COMMUNITY CLUBS

The city’s many clubs and organizations are invited to strut their stuff at an upcoming special meeting of the Crestview City Council.

Held during City Government Week, the meeting will specifically recognize the contributions social, fraternal, cultural, service and professional clubs and organizations make to the city, enhancing the quality of life through a myriad of services, events and activities.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Whitehurst Municipal Building in Warriors Hall, 201 Stillwell Blvd., Crestview.

Each group will have two minutes to succinctly describe its mission, and before and after the meeting, can staff a table to answer questions, distribute literature, or recruit members.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s Facebook page. To register your club or organization, call Crestview Mayor JB Whitten’s office at 850-682-3812 by Oct. 15.