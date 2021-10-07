Council to recognize Crestview clubs at special meeting

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The city’s many clubs and organizations are invited to strut their stuff at an upcoming special meeting of the Crestview City Council.

Held during City Government Week, the meeting will specifically recognize the contributions social, fraternal, cultural, service and professional clubs and organizations make to the city, enhancing the quality of life through a myriad of services, events and activities.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Whitehurst Municipal Building in Warriors Hall, 201 Stillwell Blvd., Crestview.

Each group will have two minutes to succinctly describe its mission, and before and after the meeting, can staff a table to answer questions, distribute literature, or recruit members.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s Facebook page. To register your club or organization, call Crestview Mayor JB Whitten’s office at 850-682-3812 by Oct. 15.