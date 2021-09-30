Discover Crestview during City Government Week

Brian Hughes / Special to the News Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — From a myriad of social, cultural and recreational activities to its family-friendly facilities, Okaloosa's county seat offers residents and visitors a wide range of services and events.

The public is invited to take a glimpse inside Crestview’s many services and activities during City Government Week, Oct. 18-24.

“It’s hard to tell everything we have to offer in one sitting, so we’re offering a whole week of opportunities to help citizens learn what your city has to offer,” Crestview Mayor JB Whitten said.

Here’s what’s on the lineup:

Activities Showcase - 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Warriors Hall, 211 Stillwell Blvd. During this special meeting of the City Council, find out what’s available to fit your interests! Clubs and organizations may sign up with the mayor’s office to get an information table for the meeting. Call the mayor's office, 850-682-3812, to register.

Recognition Ceremony - 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Warriors Hall. All living former elected Crestview city officials will be recognized. Former officials are asked to contact the mayor's office.

Virtual Town Hall Meeting - 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 198 North Wilson St. The meeting is with elected officials. Watch live online and ask questions on the city’s Facebook page, @Cityofcrestview.

Crestview High School Football Game - 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at CHS, 1250 N. Ferdon Blvd. Join city officials as they cheer for the Bulldogs and the Big Red Machine at the game versus Pace.

Partnering with the Pastors - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Old Spanish Trail Park Amphitheatre on Stillwell Boulevard. Elected officials meet for roundtable discussions with leaders of Crestview’s faith community to find ways to form partnerships. Crestview pastors, contact the mayor’s office to register.

McMahon Environmental Center ribbon-cutting - 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the center, 135 Butler Circle. Discover Crestview’s hidden gem, newly refurbished and enhanced by the Crestview Kiwanis Club. Kids’ activities, refreshments and tours will be part of the event.

Church Drop-Ins - On Sunday, Oct. 24, as scheduled, elected officials will attend services at a church they’ve not visited before.

“We encourage all of our residents to participate in any or all of these events and take a inside look at how their city functions and what it has to offer,” Whitten said.