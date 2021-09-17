Newest Crestview Police Department officer sworn in

Brian Hughes / Special to the News Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Officer Kimberley D. Beasley was sworn in Sept. 16 as Crestview’s newest police officer, with Mayor JB Whitten administering her oath of office and Police Chief Stephen McCosker pinning on her patrolwoman’s badge.

Originally from Pensacola, Officer Beasley holds dual Florida certification in both corrections and law enforcement, serving previously as a corrections officer at the Escambia County Jail and the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution.

She is a 2018 graduate of the George Stone Technical Institution in Pensacola who said she “wanted somewhere to go where I can make a difference. I was looking for a smaller agency,” and found it at CPD.

“You’re going to love working for this city,” Whitten told her following her swearing in.

Before administering the oath of office, the mayor noted, “There are certain jobs I hold in very, very high esteem, and politicians are not one of them. But our police officers and firefighters definitely are at the top of the list.”

The mayor assured Beasley — and the other officers gathered in her support as she joined their agency — that the city supports its police department.

“We have your backs like you have our backs every day,” Whitten said.