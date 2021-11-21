43rd Annual Jingle Bell Jog 5K in Downtown Crestview on Dec. 4

Special to the News Bulletin | USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The 43rd Annual Jingle Bell Jog 5K and 10K Run is an annual event benefiting Special Forces Association Chapter 7.

There will be a live and a virtual course, a kid's fun run, 10K medals and live results.

Sponsored by Eglin Federal Credit Union, the race will start at 8 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Okaloosa County Courthouse on Main Street in Crestview.

Visit sfa7jog.com to register and get more information.