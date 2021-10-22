Antioch Road in Crestview closed Oct. 26-29 for railroad repairs. How to detour?

Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Antioch Road will be closed to through traffic Oct. 26-29.

Traffic must be detoured temporarily for those three days to allow Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad to repave its rail crossing for a smoother path for motorists.

Antioch Road will reopen for through traffic on Friday, Oct. 30. Roadside message boards are being placed at the railroad crossing so motorists have a chance to prepare.

“We are aware that Antioch Road is a significant daily route for many in our community,” said Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles. “We are looking forward to a much smoother commute upon completion of the repave.”

Detour signage will be placed to use State Road 85 and U.S. Highway 90.

Northbound motorists on SR 85 at P.J. Adams Parkway are being asked to continue north on SR 85 to U.S. 90. Motorists headed south from U.S. 90 are asked to travel straight through to SR 85 instead of using Antioch Road and P.J. Adams Parkway.

Okaloosa County will leverage strategic partners, members of the community, social media platforms and roadside messaging to help keep motorists informed of the detour. The county and the city of Crestview plans in place to route emergency responders safely and efficiently.