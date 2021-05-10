Crestview police to hold Remembrance at the Pole ceremony

Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — National Peace Officers Memorial Day will be observed during National Police Week in Crestview with a morning Remembrance at the Pole ceremony.

Law enforcement officers and their supporters from the public are invited to the brief ceremony, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. May 13 at Whitehurst Municipal Building, 201 Stillwell Blvd., Crestview.

“It’s a time that we set aside every year to remember our local officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice and to honor those who go out and put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe,” Police Chief Stephen McCosker said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, last year’s ceremony was held in Warriors Hall for just a small gathering of those who participated in it.

This year, officers and the public will gather around the flagpole outside the Whitehurst Municipal Building for the morning ceremony, during which Crestview police officers will read the names of Okaloosa County police officers and sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives to their communities.