Eglin Federal Credit Union conducts financial fitness bootcamp for Crestview youths

Special to the News Bulletin | USA TODAY NETWORK

Eglin Federal Credit Union partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast (BGCEC) and Hey Gym Friend to conduct a Financial Fitness Bootcamp for approximately 100 youths on this month at Riverside Elementary School in Crestview.

“The kids loved every minute of the Finance and Fitness Bootcamp and can’t wait until the next session,” said John Bryant, BGCEC campus director at Riverside Elementary. “We are grateful to EFCU for investing their time in our kids and the community.”

EFCU VP of Membership and Community Development Neko Stubblefield and Financial Education Specialist Courtney Dollson taught attendees about financial wellness with lessons centered on ways to earn, save, spend and donate money.

The youths joined Tonnisha Deonn from Hey Gym Friend for a physical fitness workout. Participants also had a chance to win one of four $25 cash drawings from EFCU.

“We joined forces with the Boys and Girls Club in Crestview to talk about the essentials of finances, savings, donating and giving back to the community,” said Neko Stubblefield.

“We rounded it out with a fitness bootcamp to have fun. It’s our way of giving back to the community by talking about those things that are important for future financial health. It’s a great opportunity to start at this level to build healthy financial behaviors that will last a lifetime.”

Follow EFCU on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn or visit www.eglinfcu.org for news and financial education updates.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast programs and services promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging and influence. Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is a safe place to learn and grow – all while having fun. These clubs are the place where great futures are started each and every day. Learn more at emeraldcoastbgc.org.