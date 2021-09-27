Antioch Elementary welcomed new staff members in 2021

Special to the News Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Antioch Elementary School welcomed its newest faculty and staff at the beginning of the 2021 school year.

"These dedicated educators are a wonderful addition to our Aviator family, and will help our student to 'Navigate beyond their horizon,'” school officials stated.

Staff welcomes

New hires for the year include:

Classroom Assistants Deidra Whitmore, Lisa Kitchen and Jequita Barnsdale.

Kindergarten Teacher Jennifer Robinson; First Grade Teacher Nicole Gregory; and Third Grade Teachers Rachel Alter and Sally Pink.

Fourth Grade Teachers Amanda O’Rourke, Kenan Chord, and Tammie Unmisig; Fifth Grade Teachers Theodora Miller, Marissa Agrell and Alicia Burke.

Speech Teacher Gabrielle Sorgnit; and Assistant Health Tech Amanda Newbern.

"All our teachers and staff are wonderful and very committed to educating our next generation," said Marge Langley, Antioch's media assistant. "I cannot sing their praises enough — they are the 'best of the best.'"