Ribbon cutting set to celebrate Aviation Center of Excellence

Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Northwest Florida State College invites everyone to join in celebrating the ribbon cutting of the Aviation Center of Excellence located at the Hsu Innovation Institute North complex in Crestview.

The event is 5 p.m. June 23 at the Hsu Innovation Center North, 3152 Airport Road, Crestview. Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served.

RSVP online at https://bit.ly/3psDpxp. NWFSC requests that people share and forward the information to generate as much interest as possible.

This unique public-private partnership brings together a wide scope of entities all in support of the aerospace industry in Northwest Florida.

NWF State’s collaboration with the Hsu Educational Foundation creates a unique learning environment where students in grades K-12 have access to state-of-the-art facilities for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education around the College’s Aviation and A&P (Aviation Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics) programing.

The ultimate goal is to introduce students to advanced technology in high-growth industry sectors.

For more information, call 850-729-5307.