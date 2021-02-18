Baptist College of Florida students staying grounded through Bible study

Washington County News

GRACEVILLE — The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville is an institution of higher education dedicated to providing a solid Christian foundation, academic excellence, and so much more at an affordable cost.

BCF, located at 5400 College Drive, Graceville, is not only dedicated to preparing the next generation for ministry and leadership, but also to taking care of the over-all wellbeing of its students, faculty, and staff.

One way that BCF keeps the spiritual lives of students grounded is by providing Bible studies over a multitude of topics with the key phrase, “What does the Bible say…”

During the spring semester, there are two campuswide Bible studies that are available for students, faculty, and staff.

Ladies Bible study

One opportunity to study God’s Word is the BCF Ladies Bible Study. This Bible study group meets 7 a.m. Tuesday mornings in the Kinchen Center.

The study is currently offered to female students, faculty, and staff on the campus, but when campus activities reopen to off-campus visitors, ladies from the community are also welcome to attend.

For the spring 2021 semester, the passage being explored is Matthew 5-7.

Beth Andrews, administrative assistant to the Academic Dean and Bible Study Leader, said she choose this passage because it is one of Jesus’ best-known sermons, containing the Beatitudes, the Lord’s Prayer, and teachings on a wide variety of topics all worthy of close attention.

She stated that the reason behind this Bible study was twofold.

“God called me to do it, and I remember as a seminary student how easy it is to relegate Bible study to academics and miss the sheer beauty and practicality of the Scriptures," Andrews said. "If someone is considering this Bible study, I would tell them ‘Come on!’ We would love to have you and I promise you will be blessed by the Word and the fellowship of our BCF ladies.”

Virtual and in-person Bible study

Another opportunity to dive into the Word is 9:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings in the Kinchen Center. This Bible study is open to students both in person and through a Zoom link.

For those students who join in person, free coffee is provided along with thoughtful discussion, and fruitful conversations.

The reasoning behind this Bible study is that it’s not all about papers, exams, or grades, but about looking at God’s Word in an environment that invites discussion and questions.

BCF Campus Minister and Assistant Professor of Christian Ministry Lance Beauchamp is leading the group.

“We are going verse by verse through a book of the Bible each week,” Beauchamp said. “We began going verse by verse through 1 Corinthians in the fall semester. We picked up where we left off this semester and plan to complete this book.

"I chose it because it is very easy to apply to 21st century American culture in that we face some of the same temptations from culture and problems,” he said.

When asked what he would tell students looking for a Bible study, Beauchamp said, “I would tell them they are welcome to attend. It is a great opportunity to look at some of the more difficult passages of Scripture that have immediate application. We look at topics ranging from marriage and divorce to gray areas of life to spiritual gifts.”

During the craziness of life and COVID-19, BCF Bible studies offer students a solid foundation of God’s Word and something they can hold on to.

The two dedicated individuals who lead the studies provide an atmosphere where fellowship is encouraged and healthy conversations are welcome.

The location provides room for social distancing keeping students safe.

For more information on classes and programs offered at The Baptist College of Florida, call 800-328-2660 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.