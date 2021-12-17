'These kids are impressive': City officials spend day with Crestview High School students

Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Mayor Whitten, Councilman Doug Capps and City Manager Tim Bolduc were excited to participate in the Crestview High School Student Government (SGA) Leadership Convention on Dec. 9.

The convention took place at the Robert L. F. Sikes Public Library and featured local business owners and city officials

Whitten engaged students with stories of governmental ethics and why the ability to govern freely through Home Rule is critical to the health of the city. Capps and Bolduc discussed city planning and the value of developing and supporting the local economy.

"As someone who was fascinated by local government when I was a student at CHS, it was inspiring to see that same passion today," Capps said.

"It was eye-opening to hear about all the work that goes into city planning," CHS senior Raj LaRue said.

SGA has been a valuable asset for generations of students at CHS. Brittany Young, the teacher responsible for leading this year's SGA program, is very passionate about providing her students with the tools they will need to succeed in life.

"I want my students to understand the value of investing in their local community and how that investment benefits not just them but others in the community as well," Young said.

SGA member Lily Rath agreed.

"Being in SGA started as just another way for me to get involved but has turned into something that has boosted my self-confidence, leadership skills, problem-solving, and ability to create relationships with others," Lily Rath said.

Many students participating in the event were excited to have an opportunity to engage city leaders directly, and they didn't hold back when it came time for Q and A. The students asked questions ranging from how the city addresses homelessness to the impact of the recent Tourist Development District expansion.

More than a few students left a lasting impression on the city manager.

"These kids are impressive," Bolduc said. "I look forward to seeing what they do for our community in the coming years. I may even put some of them to work."