Okaloosa County's COVID new cases flat; Florida cases plummet 16.6%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 12,151 new cases. That's down 16.6% from the previous week's tally of 14,564 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Florida ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.3% from the week before, with 506,884 cases reported. With 6.45% of the country's population, Florida had 2.4% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Okaloosa County reported 110 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 113 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 34,637 cases.

Florida does not directly publish county-level death data.

Across Florida, cases fell in 53 counties, with the best declines in Hillsborough County, with 903 cases from 1,347 a week earlier; in Broward County, with 1,178 cases from 1,472; and in Orange County, with 800 cases from 1,018.

Florida ranked 16th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 69% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 66.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Friday, Florida reported administering another 420,262 vaccine doses, including 89,806 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 340,548 vaccine doses, including 120,232 first doses. In all, Florida reported it has administered 28,417,402 total doses.

Within Florida, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Monroe County with 101 cases per 100,000 per week; Jefferson County with 98; and Hamilton County with 90. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Miami-Dade County, with 1,968 cases; Broward County, with 1,178 cases; and Hillsborough County, with 903. Weekly case counts rose in 12 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Lee, Lake and St. Johns counties.

In Florida, 867 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 944 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,690,812 people in Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 59,670 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 45,970,785 people have tested positive and 745,832 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 31.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,951

The week before that: 3,195

Four weeks ago: 5,380

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation: