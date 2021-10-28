Powerlifting competition raising money for veterans

Special to Gannett

CRESTVIEW — The 2021 Defenders of Freedom Ryan Blackwell Classic powerlifting event has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Warrior Hall, 201 Stillwater Boulevard in Crestview.

Named in honor of local hero Ryan Blackwell, who helped rescue others who were trapped in the line of fire during a 2019 NAS active shooter incident, the event will include several different powerlifting competitions in different weight classes.

Blackwell will present his trophy to one designated male and female lifter.

The event is open to the public and will include food from from Pounders Hawaiian Grill and Local Boyz Hawaiian Shave Ice, two of the event's sponsors.

There is a $10 fee to attend and all proceeds raised for this event will go toward sending another post-9/11 veteran through the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) clinic and help them begin thriving, not just surviving.

The event is sanctioned by the United States Powerlifting Association.

For more information, please contact Jamie Wells at Jamie@DefendersofFreedomFL.us or call 808-778-0862.