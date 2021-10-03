Free trunk-or-treating, Family Movie Night scheduled in Crestview

Brian Hughes / Special to the News Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The new kid in town accidentally unleashes a trio of comedic witches in this perennial Halloween season Disney film favorite that will highlight the next Family Movie Night.

The free event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 in Spanish Trail Park, Stillwell Blvd., Crestview.

All In Credit Union is sponsoring the evening’s fun, including the PG-rated film screening. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, the movie, set is spooky Salem, Massachusetts, has achieved cult status since its 1993 release.

Like the film screening — the title of which can’t be advertised due to licensing restrictions — the trunk-or-treating is free. Participating families, businesses and organizations will back up to the perimeter of the park’s amphitheatre, open their vehicle trunks or hatches, decorate them, and distribute candy as the kids walk by.

Food vendors will be available, door prizes will be given, and attendees are invited to check out the Crestview Police Department’s theme cars and a Crestview Fire Department fire truck.

Calls for service permitting, members of the police’s K9 Division will bring their furry partners for families to meet.

Kids are invited to wear their costumes, said organizers in the Parks and Recreation Department.

“Kids will get more use out of their costumes,” event coordinator Rebecca Campbell said. “They can wear them to movie night, and again to the Fall Festival and on Halloween.”

Trunk-or-treat spots are limited, and prizes will be awarded for the best decorated trunk. To host a trunk, contact Rebecca by Oct. 11 at campbellr@cityofcrestview.org, 850-682-0789.

Trunk-or-treating starts at 6 p.m.; the film screens at 7 p.m. Bring blankets and folding sports chairs. Social distancing is encouraged between groups. The event is a program of the Mayor’s Cultural Series.

As for when the city will observe Halloween itself, Mayor JB Whitten stated that he can’t change the date of holidays and it is up to parents to determine when their children should go trick-or-treating.

“Halloween is always Oct. 31,” the mayor said. “but we’re going to have a great Fall Festival on Oct. 30 and we encourage all our families to come downtown for the festivities, including a costume contest.”

