Crestview mayor voted onto Florida League of Cities Board of Directors

By BRIAN HUGHES | City of Crestview

CRESTVIEW — Mayor JB Whitten, currently president of the Northwest Florida League of Cities, has been elected to serve on the Florida League of Cities’ Board of Directors.

The FLC serves as a united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, according to a League media release. Its goals are to serve the needs of Florida’s cities and promote local self-government.

Its Board of Directors provides organizational leadership and guidance to the association and is comprised of municipal officials from across the state. Each board member serves a one-year term.

“Being on the League of Cities’ Board of Directors lets me share the needs of Crestview and our Northwest Florida neighbors with the League as a whole,” Whitten said. “Florida cities’ concerns and priorities are different across the state, so my holding this position helps us get ours to the forefront.”