Crestview mayor voted onto Florida League of Cities Board of Directors

By BRIAN HUGHES | City of Crestview

CRESTVIEW — Mayor JB Whitten, currently president of the Northwest Florida League of Cities, has been elected to serve on the Florida League of Cities’ Board of Directors.

The FLC serves as a united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, according to a League media release. Its goals are to serve the needs of Florida’s cities and promote local self-government.

Crestview Mayor JB Whitten, seen speaking at the city’s recent 9/11 Remembrance, was elected to serve of the Florida League of Cities’ Board of Directors.

Its Board of Directors provides organizational leadership and guidance to the association and is comprised of municipal officials from across the state. Each board member serves a one-year term.

“Being on the League of Cities’ Board of Directors lets me share the needs of Crestview and our Northwest Florida neighbors with the League as a whole,” Whitten said. “Florida cities’ concerns and priorities are different across the state, so my holding this position helps us get ours to the forefront.”