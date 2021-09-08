6 ways to help during Suicide Prevention Month

Santa Rosas Press Gazette

MILTON — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to think about ways we can help prevent suicide. The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County would like everyone to consider ways “to be there” for someone who might be struggling or is in crisis.

Examples of how someone can be there include:

• Check in with a friend by phone or text message to see how they are doing.

• Invite a friend to meet for a physically distanced coffee or meal together.

• Send a handwritten card to let someone know you are thinking of them.

• Learn the risk factors and warning signs.

• Help connect someone who is struggling to professional care.

• Share the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Number, 800-273-8255, which provides 24-hour, seven days a week free and confidential support.

On July 14, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced an expanded Hope for Healing website, www.hopeforhealingfl.com/, that makes it easier for Floridians to access help for mental health and substance abuse. The new site is an aggregator of federal, state, local, private sector, faith-based and non-profit mental health resources, and is designed to be updated as additional resources are made available.

Since 2019, the Hope for Healing initiative has focused not only on helping Floridians find resources in challenging times through state and local partnerships that use evidence-based best practices, but on addressing the stigma that is all too often associated with seeking help.

The site includes resources from several state agencies, including the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Florida Department of Children and Families, the Florida Department of Education, the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health. For more information on Hope for Healing, please visit www.hopeforhealingfl.com/.

In addition, the Governor’s Challenge is changing the narrative on mental health – especially when it comes to preventing suicide among service members, veterans, and their families. For more information, visit www.SaveFLVets.org.

For more about the FDOH, visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.