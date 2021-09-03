Okaloosa County's COVID cases up 20.8%. How does this compare with the state?

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

COVID-19 cases in Okaloosa and Walton counties continued to rise last week while the number of new cases statewide was relatively flat.

Okaloosa County reported 1,826 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 1,511 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 28,972 cases.

Walton County reported 756 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 631 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 11,056 cases.

Related:COVID-19 hospitalizations surge continues at Ascension Sacred Heart

In case you missed it:'A big deal': Okaloosa County schools suspend field trips in light of COVID-19

Florida reported 151,760 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 150,740 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Florida ranked second among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased 5.4% from the week before, with 1,086,936 cases reported. With 6.45% of the country's population, Florida had 13.96% of the country's cases in the past week. Across the country, 39 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Florida no longer publishes county-level death data.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

In Florida, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Taylor County with 1,915 cases per 100,000 per week; Hardee County, 1,611; and Suwannee County, 1,299. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Miami-Dade County, with 16,621 cases; Hillsborough County, 11,887; and Broward County, 11,655. Weekly case counts rose in 46 counties from the previous week.

The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Lee, Escambia and Hillsborough counties.

Florida ranked 19th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 63.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 61.6%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

A new COVID treatment option:DeSantis says monoclonal antibodies will be available at Northwest Florida Fairgrounds

In the week ending Sunday, Florida reported administering another 499,983 vaccine doses, including 210,202 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 642,282 vaccine doses, including 306,035 first doses. In all, Florida reported it has administered 24,748,548 total doses.

Across Florida, cases fell in 21 counties, with the best declines in Miami-Dade County, with 16,621 cases from 20,033 a week earlier; Broward County, 11,655 cases from 13,536; and Palm Beach County, 8,608 cases from 9,294.

In Florida, 1,727 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 1,486 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,223,249 people in Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 43,979 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 38,796,746 people have tested positive and 637,531 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 29.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 16,103

The week before that: 17,838

Four weeks ago: 13,377

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation: