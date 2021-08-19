Crestview's upcoming events include a 9/11 remembrance dinner, fall festival

Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The Main Street Crestview Association's recent Grill and Chill event provided fun and refreshment for attendees Aug. 7 in Crestview.

MSCA said support from volunteers, the city of Crestview, and all of the businesses that participated made the event a success.

Additional events the organization will have are listed below.

CRESTVIEW REMEMBERS 9/11

The remembrance dinner in honor of those who lost their lives during the September 2001 terrorist attacks is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Crestview Community Community Center, 1446 Commerce Drive.

It will include a Spirits of 9/11 presentation featuring members of the Crestview Fire and Police Departments, and is a Mayor's Cultural Series program.

Tickets are $36, which includes a $1 service fee. Purchase online at www.downtowncrestview.org/events.

MSCA FALL FESTIVAL

The MSCA has some new and exciting things in store for this year's Fall Festival, scheduled Oct. 30 in downtown Crestview. More details will be provided at a later date.