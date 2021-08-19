Crestview's upcoming events include a 9/11 remembrance dinner, fall festival

CRESTVIEW — The Main Street Crestview Association's recent Grill and Chill event provided fun and refreshment for attendees Aug. 7 in Crestview.

MSCA said support from volunteers, the city of Crestview, and all of the businesses that participated made the event a success. 

Additional events the organization will have are listed below.

CRESTVIEW REMEMBERS 9/11

Tickets may be purchased at https://www.downtowncrestview.org/events for this remembrance dinner.

The remembrance dinner in honor of those who lost their lives during the September 2001 terrorist attacks is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Crestview Community Community Center, 1446 Commerce Drive.

It will include a Spirits of 9/11 presentation featuring members of the Crestview Fire and Police Departments, and is a Mayor's Cultural Series program.

MSCA FALL FESTIVAL

Details for the Fall Festival will be released later this year.

The MSCA has some new and exciting things in store for this year's Fall Festival, scheduled Oct. 30 in downtown Crestview. More details will be provided at a later date.