Ascension Medical Group offers COVID-19 testing locations

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

PENSACOLA — Northwest Florida, Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart is offering COVID-19 testing at multiple physician offices and walk-in centers.

In Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, the sites include:

PENSACOLA

Sacred Heart walk-in clinic inside Walgreens, 6314 N. Ninth Ave., Pensacola. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

AMG Sacred Heart walk-in clinic inside Walgreens, 2237 W. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sacred Heart Urgent Care, 6665 Pensacola Blvd., Pensacola. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.

NAVARRE

Heart walk-in clinic inside Walgreens, 8220 Navarre Parkway, Navarre. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

PACE

Sacred Heart Urgent Care Center, 4435 US Highway 90 Pace. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

GULF BREEZE

Sacred Heart's Urgent Care and primary care offices at Tiger Point, 4033 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In Destin and Crestview, the sites include:

DESTIN

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart primary care and walk-in care clinic at Destin Medical Park, 36500 Emerald Coast Parkway. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

CRESTVIEW

Sacred Heart primary care offices and walk-in clinic, 550 W. Redstone Ave., No. 200, Crestview. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Patients do not need to be established with an Ascension Medical Group physician. However, patients will need to see a healthcare provider who will evaluate them and then be able to provide a COVID-19 test.

If patients have testing questions, they can email COVID19testing@ascension.org.

Where to get COVID-19 vaccines

Ascension Medical Group offers vaccinations at its Urgent Care Centers and vaccines also can be found at some locations of CVS, Walgreens, Publix, Walmart and the Department of Health.

For details on locations to get testing or vaccinations, visit the https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator/.

Why

With the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, Ascension Sacred Heart urges everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself, your family and our community.

Symptoms of COVID-19

COVID-19 infection can cause mild to severe symptoms, or no symptoms. People with the following symptoms may have COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.