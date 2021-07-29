Embroiderer's Guild members present sampler to Habitat for Humanity homeowners

Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Habitat for Humanity held its 64th home dedication July 16 in Crestview.

The Sand Dunes Chapter of the Embroiderer's Guild of America presented new homeowners Solitair Hutchins, Matthew Bakies and David Hutchins with a welcome sampler for the occasion.

The sampler was stitched by Cheri Hammer and framed by Cynthia

Hardesty, both members of the chapter.

Sand Dunes meets from 1:30-4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Sundays at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Niceville. Visitors are welcome.