American Legion Auxiliary Unit 75 donates $500 to Shelter House, Kind Hearted Kennels

Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 75, located at 898 E. James Lee Blvd. in Crestview, recently donated toward money to two organizations.

Valon Loften spoke to the auxiliary recently about the services Shelter House and Kind Hearted Kennels provide to support domestic violence and sexual abuse victims

Unit President Pam Pannasch presented a $500 check to Loften to support their mission.