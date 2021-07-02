Antioch Road to be closed for rail crossing repairs

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Public Services Department has been informed that Antioch Road in Crestview will be closed to through traffic to allow Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad to conduct repairs to the rail crossing.

The crossing, located near the northwest end of Antioch Road near U.S. Highway 90, “has become increasingly rough and must be reconstructed to maintain safety,” said Okaloosa County public information officer April Sarver. “The closure will not take place until Tuesday, July 13, to avoid the very busy holiday traffic of July 4th week, therefore impacting as few motorists as possible.”

Closure dates are scheduled from July 13-15.

Roadside message boards have been placed at the railroad crossing so that motorists have a chance to prepare, according to a press release from Okaloosa County. Antioch Road is expected to reopen for through traffic on Friday, July 16.

During the three-day road closure, drivers will not be able to use Antioch Road as a route to P.J. Adams Parkway and on to State Road 85.

County officials ask northbound motorists on S.R. 85 to continue straight at P.J. Adams Parkway to U.S. Hwy. 90. Motorists headed south from U.S. Hwy 90 are asked to travel straight through to S.R. 85 instead of cutting through Antioch Road and P.J. Adams Parkway.

Okaloosa County and the city of Crestview have plans in place to route emergency responders safely and efficiently during the three-day road closure and railway crossing rebuild, Sarver said.

Any questions can be addressed by the Okaloosa County Road Dept at 850-689-5772.