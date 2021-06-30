Residents offer Crestview cops ideas, advice over coffee

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The coffee and ideas flowed freely during the first after-COVID Coffee with a Cop at Casbah Coffee Co. June 23. Residents young, old and in between brought smiles of support, suggestions and topics of concern to share with Crestview Police Chief Stephen McCosker and several of his officers.

“The main issues I heard were speeders in various areas, and potholes were another,” the chief said. “It was just real nice meeting so many citizens and getting to know them.”

Maj. Ray Harp, a member of the Crestview Police Department’s command staff, said he heard requests for “assistance with quality-of-life issues, including a re-occurring noise complaint,” as well as “transients camping on undeveloped property.”

Overall, most comments were positive, Maj. Harp said.

“Everyone I spoke with had a positive view of the direction of the city and the department,” he said.

Visitors got to meet members of the Crestview Citizens Police Academy Alumni, who assist at many police functions. They also met the Community Services Division’s newest officer, Chris Andersen, at Coffee with a Cop.

One of the attendees, Kinsley Wolf, 4, came in her junior-officer-sized SWAT uniform and was delighted to have Officer Andersen sit with her and her family members as she worked on an oversized muffin.

“He was nice,” she declared.

“She’s going to be a K9 officer when she grows up,” said her grandmother, Susan Staines. “She wants to work with (K9) Officer (Nate) Marlar.”

And she’s already had experience around CPD’s working dogs.

“I got to pet Sonic!” Kinsley said, referring to Officer Jay Peak’s K9 partner. “He has soft ears.”

Andersen said he received several offers to assist with future police department projects and ideas for new events.

“There were some very nice people at this event. We want to thank Casbah Coffee Co. for hosting it again.”