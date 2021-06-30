Residents offer Crestview cops ideas, advice over coffee

First after-COVID Coffee with a Cop draws a crowd

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The coffee and ideas flowed freely during the first after-COVID Coffee with a Cop at Casbah Coffee Co. June 23. Residents young, old and in between brought smiles of support, suggestions and topics of concern to share with Crestview Police Chief Stephen McCosker and several of his officers.

“The main issues I heard were speeders in various areas, and potholes were another,” the chief said. “It was just real nice meeting so many citizens and getting to know them.”

Members of the community got to meet Crestview Police Chief Stephen McCosker, standing left, and some of his officers and staff at the June 23 Coffee with a Cop at Casbah Coffee Co. in Crestview.
Kinsley Wolf, 4, wearing her own SWAT uniform, shows new Community Services Officer Chris Andersen her handcuffs and talks about her hopes to become a police officer when she grows up June 23 in Crestview.

Maj. Ray Harp, a member of the Crestview Police Department’s command staff, said he heard requests for “assistance with quality-of-life issues, including a re-occurring noise complaint,” as well as “transients camping on undeveloped property.”

Overall, most comments were positive, Maj. Harp said.

“Everyone I spoke with had a positive view of the direction of the city and the department,” he said.

Community Services aIde Kim Huggins and Police Chief Stephen McCosker chat with a couple during the Coffee with a Cop event June 23 in Crestview.
Local businessman Warren “Mr. Bow Tie” Feaster, right, chats with Crestview Police Department Corp. Chaise Rawles during Coffee with a Cop June 23 in Crestview.

Visitors got to meet members of the Crestview Citizens Police Academy Alumni, who assist at many police functions. They also met the Community Services Division’s newest officer, Chris Andersen, at Coffee with a Cop.

One of the attendees, Kinsley Wolf, 4, came in her junior-officer-sized SWAT uniform and was delighted to have Officer Andersen sit with her and her family members as she worked on an oversized muffin.

“He was nice,” she declared.

“She’s going to be a K9 officer when she grows up,” said her grandmother, Susan Staines. “She wants to work with (K9) Officer (Nate) Marlar.”

And she’s already had experience around CPD’s working dogs.

“I got to pet Sonic!” Kinsley said, referring to Officer Jay Peak’s K9 partner. “He has soft ears.”

Crestview Police Chief Stephen McCosker poses with a potential future police officer, Kinsley Wolf, 4, who aspires to become a K9 officer when she’s a bit older. They both attended the Coffee with a Cop event June 23 in Crestview.
A pair of residents share ideas with Crestview Police Chief Stephen McCosker during Coffee with a Cop June 23.
Casbah Coffee Co. owners and hosts Tracy Toannon and Megan Ramos visit with Officer Chris Andersen, the Crestview Police Department’s newest Community Services officer, during Coffee with a Cop June 23.

Andersen said he received several offers to assist with future police department projects and ideas for new events.

“There were some very nice people at this event. We want to thank Casbah Coffee Co. for hosting it again.”