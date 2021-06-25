SWAT students share stats with Crestview City Council

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Students from SWAT, Crestview High School’s anti-tobacco group, brought their concerns about addictive smoking, smokeless tobacco and electronic vaping products before the City Council at its recent meeting.

Armed with statistics and research, the SWAT — Students Working Against Tobacco — members shared facts and figures with council members, elected and appointed city officials, including the alarming fact that more than one in five Okaloosa County middle and high school students have used tobacco or vaping products over the course of a month.

That average — 21.1 percent — surpasses the Florida average of 18.3 percent.

A program of the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County, SWAT members do more than work to educate their peers about the hazards of tobacco addiction. They also work to help them quit if they have fallen victim to tobacco and vaping companies’ slick marketing or peer pressure from smoking friends.

Mayor JB Whitten praised the SWAT students for their courage to tackle a difficult subject and put together the PowerPoint presentation for the council.

“You did a great job,” he told Juliana Bascom, Marta Elliott, Lauren Woodward and Daniela Elliott, who each took turn presenting part of the slide show. “Thank you for doing that and helping educate the City Council about this issue.”

Asked by the mayor what action they would recommend, SWAT President Juliana Bascom immediately said, “Make all parks and public facilities smoke-free. Tobacco-free facilities benefit our community.”

Anamaria Penagos, health educator consultant at the county health department and Students Working Against Tobacco coordinator, said she was proud of the girls’ presentation and hoped it made an impact on the city council.

