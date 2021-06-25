Crestview celebrating Independence Day

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The COVID-19 pandemic may have quashed last year’s Independence Day festivities in the county seat, but that’s not going to happen this year, by George (Washington)!

The Main Street Crestview Association has a great day of events planned from 5-9 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at Twin Hills Park, 100 S. Hathaway Street.

The city’s flagship park is the place to be for live music, food vendors, door prizes, a raffle and the concluding fireworks display. Bring blankets and folding chairs to enjoy the family friendly festivities as America celebrates its 245th birthday.

Main Street’s community partners, Cox Communications, Eglin Federal Credit Union, Lee Buick/GMC, All In Credit Union and The Property Group 850, make the free event possible, including donation of the grand door prize, a summer gift package including a roll-along Yeti cooler, folding beach chair and more goodies. The raffle prize is a smoker.

In recognition of their service, Crestview’s active duty, retired and veteran military neighbors and their dependents eat free while the community celebrates the independence that these selfless heroes make possible.

INDEPENDENCE DAY IN CRESTVIEW

What: Fun, Festivity and Fireworks for America’s 245th Birthday

When: 5-9 p.m., Sunday, July 4

Where: Twin Hills Park, 100 S. Hathaway St.

Cost: Free, food vendors available

Notes: Active duty, retired and veteran military and their families eat free! Parking is tight in the park. Try parking downtown and strolling over to the park following the path under the railroad overpass.