Start date moved to next week for June 6 road work in Crestview

CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Public Services Department has been informed that road contractors for Okaloosa County will be changing traffic patterns on P.J. Adams Parkway as part of the ongoing P.J. Adams Parkway widening project.

This is a change from the originally announced June 6 start date.

During this traffic change, the intersection of Villacrest Drive East at P.J. Adams will be closed for approximately 10 weeks starting Sunday, June 13.

The west intersection of Villacrest Drive will not be affected. No utility interruptions are scheduled during this traffic pattern.

County officials ask residents to seek an alternative route when traveling onto or from P.J. Adams Parkway at Villacrest Drive East during the next 10 weeks.

Any questions can be addressed by the Okaloosa County Road Department at 850-689-5772.