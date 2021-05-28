Natural gas pipeline maintenance scheduled in Crestview

Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

VALPARAISO — Okaloosa Gas District will perform scheduled pipeline maintenance that requires requires road closures.

Crews will be working on Price-Gregory Way in south Crestview from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.

The district asks the residents of Crestview to take precaution or to seek an alternative route when traveling on or near Price-Gregory Way. The pipeline maintenance poses no interruption in natural gas service to Okaloosa Gas customers.