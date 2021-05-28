Main Street Crestview welcomes new director

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The Main Street Crestview Association recently announced the appointment of a new executive director to guide the growing program during an exciting time of growth in both its partnership with the city’s programs as well as its own signature events.

Army veteran Dawn Hyatt recently moved from Texas to Crestview in January and is looking forward to starting her new position on June 1.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to bring the citizens of Crestview together to help the community continue to blossom into its full potential,” she said.

As the new MSCA executive director, Hyatt will coordinate the activities within a downtown revitalization program that utilizes historic preservation for downtown economic development. She will also be the principle on-site staff person responsible for coordinating all project activities locally, as well as for representing the community regionally and nationally.

Josey Carroll, Main Street’s executive assistant, said she is looking forward to working with her new boss, who builds on the momentum established by previous Main Street Director Sandra Wilson, who is now executive director at the Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Ms. Hyatt brings a great personality and a lot of charisma to the organization,” Carroll said. “We are all very excited to have her on board with us.”

“We’re certainly very excited about bringing on a new director,” added Main Street President Paul Lowrey of LPL Financial. “She has been involved in event coordination, planning, promotion and prep, so she comes with a background in events, fundraising and sponsorships.”

MAIN STREET CRESTVIEW ASSOCIATION

Accredited through Main Street America and Florida Main Street, the Main Street Crestview Association is a collaborative program between downtown member businesses, the city and the Community Redevelopment Agency. In addition to running programs such as façade improvement grants that beautify Crestview’s historic heart, MSCA also produces events that draw visitors to the Main Street district, including the recent art show, Triple B Barbecue Festival, the Fall Festival, Christmas Market, and Christmas Parade.