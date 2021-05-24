B&T RC Raceway announces Summer Series

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Local radio-controlled (RC) racing fans have an opportunity to participate in a summer-long racing tournament at Crestview’s B&T RC Raceway.

Racetrack owners Ben Buckingham, Don Knapp and Dave Mittler have a fun Summer Series cooked up.

“Starting (this past) Saturday, the guys are hosting a points series that will run for the next four months, ending in August,” said Jimmy Woodley, owner of Classic RC, a Crestview RC shop and the event’s sponsor.

The fourth Saturday of each month will be a Points Race, Woodley said. Racers will receive points based on where they finish in the main race.

“At the last race, the points from your three best races will be added up and awards will be given,” Woodley said. “Food will be provided at no cost at the final race if you registered for the points races.”

Sign-ups are from 9-9:30 a.m., racing starts at 10 a.m. and continues all day and into the evening. The points racing entry fee is $20 for all classes. The top qualifier earns 1 point, with 100 points to the first-place winner, 99 points to the second place winner and 98 points for third place.

Each racer’s top three scores will be added up to determine the summer’s champion. Rainouts will be subject to rescheduling.

“Spectating is free and encouraged!” Woodley said.

For early registration, visit www.rcsignup.com/tracks/displayTrack.cfm?ID=1766. See the B&T R/C Raceway Facebook group or visit Classic RC Company for more information. Stop by the track on Brookmeade Drive, down the hill from Crestview Fire Station 3.

The B&T RC Raceway is a public/private cooperation with the city of Crestview Parks and Recreation Department.