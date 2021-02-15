Baptist College of Florida professor earns doctorate

Crestview News Bulletin

GRACEVILLE — Professor Kaye Johnson, chair of the Teacher Education Division at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, has recently completed all of the requirements necessary for her Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.

“I am delighted that Kaye Johnson has completed all of the requirements for her doctorate,” said BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. “When she came to work with us from the local school system, I had high expectations, and she has exceeded them. I am looking forward to many exciting developments in our Teacher Education programs under the leadership of Dr. Kaye Johnson.”

After 33 years, Johnson retired from serving in multiple levels of leadership in the public school system and provided BCF with the flawless guidance needed for state certification in the teacher education and the music education programs.

Head and shoulders among her contemporaries, Johnson has a way of putting her students at ease and helping them to never forget what made them want to teach in the first place, Kinchen said. BCF is blessed to have Johnson teaching teachers.

In addition to the doctorate in education, Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Troy University, a master’s from Troy in educational supervision, and education specialist from the University of West Florida.

She said that her family has always been supportive of her desire to teach.

“I want to thank my family for all their encouragement and support throughout this journey. I also want to thank Dr. Kinchen for his continual support,” Johnson said.

"Congratulations Dr. Johnson. Your BCF family applauds your efforts, hard work, and great accomplishment," added a college spokesperson said.

For more information on professors teaching at BCF, call 800-328-2660 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.