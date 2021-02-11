Regional Transportation Partnership annual meeting scheduled

Special to Gannett/USA TODAY NETWORK

CALLAWAY — The Regional Transportation Partnership will hold an annual meeting to review applications submitted to the Transportation Regional Incentive Program (TRIP) and approve project rankings for Florida Department of Transportation's consideration.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Callaway Community Center, 530 Beulah Ave., Callaway.

For questions concerning the next meeting of the Bay, Gulf, Holmes, Washington RTP, contact staff at caitlin.cerame@ecrc.org or 850-332-7976.

For a full agenda, visit www.ecrc.org/BGHWRTPMeetings.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodations to access meetings, and for limited English proficiency, are available upon request.

Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services should contact Public Involvement toll-free at 800-226-8914 or TTY 711, at least 48 hours in advance.

The Bay, Gulf, Holmes, and Washington RTP is staffed by the Emerald Coast Regional Council, a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance the quality of life in northwest Florida.