Holmes County Health Department issues vaccine update

BONIFAY — The Holmes County Health Department is committed to providing the COVID-19 vaccines to each priority group, as well as the general public as quickly as possible.

At this time, COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered to residents age 65 and older.

•If you have an appointment scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 11, you come to your scheduled appointment.

•If you are 65 or older and would like a COVID-19 vaccine and do not have an appointment time scheduled, there will be a non-appointment drive-thru from 12:30-3:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.

Further immunizations will be scheduled after these initial dates as vaccine supply allows. Individuals should not have tested positive in the 14 days prior and should not have had any anaphylactic reaction to a vaccine.

Additionally, those individuals that have been prescribed immunosuppressive medications should check with their provider prior to receiving the vaccine.

Individuals who have been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 and have been asked to quarantine should wait until their quarantine period is over before receiving the vaccine.

There is no charge for vaccine administration.

For the most up to date information on COVID-19 vaccination plan in Florida, visit http://floridahealthcovid19.gov/covid-19-vaccines-in-florida.

Following the initial distributions to residents age 65 and older, the health department will work to provide vaccines to additional priority groups.

Any future updates on how residents will be able to receive the vaccine will be announced as soon as those plans become available. For more information, please contact 850-547-8500.