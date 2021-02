GATHERINGS: Okaloosa County clubs and organizations

Staff Report

Events listed below may be canceled due to the coronavirus situation.

RECURRING

SCARS OF THE PAST INC: This nonprofit ministry offers support to sexual assault victims, both female and male. For help call 850-612-9847, email scarsofthepast@scarsofthepast.net or reach out to the organization on Facebook.

MONDAYS

YOUTH NIGHT: 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Convergence Coffeehouse, 498 Wilson St. N. Visitors may enjoy free refreshments, play games, watch old movies, or fellowship.

BOY SCOUT TROOPS 30 AND 33: Meet 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays during the school year at First United Methodist Church, 599 8th Ave., Crestview. Boys and girls ages 11 to 18 may join. Contact bsacrestviewtroop30@gmail.com or smicrestviewtroop33@gmail.com, or visit www.beascout.scouting.org.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: 8 p.m. Mondays, the clubhouse at 704 Robinson St., Crestview. For beginners and newcomers. Details: Jerry, 830-6218. www.fwb-area-aa.org.

DOGWOOD GARDEN CLUB: 10:30 a.m. first Mondays, September through May, location to be announced. Details: 683-0839.

MASONIC LODGE: Mt. Ewell Masonic Lodge No. 131 F & AM meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays at 5822 Highway 189, Baker. Details: James Lawson, 850-826-7776.

COUNTRY PATCHERS QUILT GUILD: 9:30 a.m. fourth Mondays, Antioch Baptist Church, 4824 Antioch Road, Crestview. Sit-n-sew and workshop meeting.

OKALOOSA COUNTY COMMISSION ON THE STATUS OF WOMEN: fourth Mondays. Details: info@occsw.org.

TUESDAYS

CRESTVIEW LIONS CLUB: 7 a.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Hub City Smokehouse, 168 Main St. S, Crestview. Details: crestviewlions@hotmail.com, secretary Charlotte Jones, 533-9931.

TOPS MEETINGS: Crestview Taking Off Pounds Sensibly meetings start with a weigh-in followed by the meeting. Times are:

•9 a.m. Tuesdays at the Fellowship Hall of Garden City Baptist Church, 3140 Haskell Langley Road, Crestview. For more information, contact Mary Cole, 683-1899.

•5:15 p.m. Tuesdays at the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church, 599 8th Ave., Crestview. For more information, contact Brooke Bratton, 225-3197.

CRESTVIEW KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS BINGO: Quarterly games 4:30-6 p.m.; regular games 6-9 p.m. every Tuesday at 701 James Lee Blvd., Crestview.

BAKER GARDEN CLUB: 10 a.m. first Tuesdays September through May at different locations. Liz Davis, 537-4512.

OSTOMY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. first Tuesdays, Wellness Center at Twin Cities Hospital, Niceville. A Registered Nurse is present, and meetings include details of specialty care and product innovations that may be helpful. Details: 389-7071.

CARVER-HILL MEMORIAL AND HISTORICAL SOCIETY: 5:30 p.m. first Tuesdays, Allen Park, 895 McClelland St., Crestview.

SHOAL RIVER REPUBLICAN CLUB: 6 p.m. second Tuesdays of each month at Hideaway Pizza, 326 Main St., Crestview. Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 395: 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays, Carver-Hill Museum, 895 S. McClelland St., Crestview. Commander Raymond Nelson, 420-0706.

NORTH OKALOOSA PATRIOTS: 6:30 p.m. third Tuesdays, 150 N. Woodlawn Blvd., Crestview. www.panhandlepatriots.com.

WEDNESDAYS

CRESTVIEW KIWANIS CLUB: 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Desi’s Downtown Restaurant, 197 N, Main St, Crestview.

PANHANDLE SADDLE CLUB: Meetings suspended temporarily. 6 p.m. first Wednesdays, David’s Catfish House, 1296 N. Ferdon Blvd. Crestview. Includes socializing, dinner and a meeting. Details: Donna Curry, 830-6403 or donna@embarqmail.com.

THURSDAYS

GRIEFSHARE SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. Thursdays, Crosspoint, in portable 2, 2250 PJ Adams Parkway, Crestview. For people grieving the death of a loved one or other losses. 678-4411 extension 109.

SENIORS VS. CRIME: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, except holidays, 296 S. Ferdon Blvd., Suite 8, Crestview. Call 306-3176 or email okaloosacountysvc@yahoo.com to report incidents.

CONCERNED CITIZENS OF CRESTVIEW: 5:30 p.m. first Thursdays, Allen Park, 895 McClelland St., Crestview.

FLYING NEEDLES QUILT GUILD: 9:30 a.m. second Thursdays at Niceville Church of Christ. Visitors and quilters are welcome.

NORTH OKALOOSA AMATEUR RADIO CLUB: 7 p.m. second Thursdays, Live Oak Baptist Church, 4565 Live Oak Church Road, Crestview. Call 398-7524 for details.

MAINSTREET CRESTVIEW ASSOCIATION: 8 a.m. third Thursdays, FAMU College of Pharmacy in downtown Crestview. Group improves and promotes Main Street and Crestview Community Redevelopment Agency businesses.

CRESTVIEW PHOTO CLUB: The Crestview Photo Club meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays at the Crestview Elks Lodge, 127 W. Pine Ave., across from Casbah Coffee Shop.

CRESTVIEW EXCHANGE CLUB: fourth Thursdays, Covenant Hospice, Crestview. Sharlene Cox, 682-6824.

FRIDAYS

AMERICAN LEGION POST 75: Community Family Gathering dinners, 6-7:30 p.m. Fridays at the post, 898 East James Lee Blvd., Crestview. First Fridays, steak dinners, $15 each. Second Fridays, grilled and smoked BBQ chicken dinners, $10 each. Third Fridays, fish fry, $10; fourth Fridays, spaghetti dinners, $8. Live band performances 7:30-11:30 p.m. Fridays. A full list of all the meetings and events the legion has is posted at www.alpost 75.org. Visit the site or their Facebook page for more information.

SATURDAYS

ADULT/FAMILY NIGHT: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, Convergence Coffeehouse, 498 Wilson St. N., Crestview. Free refreshments, play games, watch old movies, or just fellowship.

KARAOKE: 8 p.m. Saturdays, American Legion Post 75, 898 E. James Lee Blvd., Crestview. 689-3195.

BOBBIN LACE GROUP: 11 a.m. first Saturdays, Heritage Museum, 115 Westview Ave., Valparaiso. Anyone may attend to inquire about the craft. 678-2615.

GOLD WING ROAD RIDERS ASSOCIATION: 9 a.m. to eat and 10 a.m. meeting third Saturdays of the month. Dwayne Hopkins, 217-1001. All motorcyclists are welcome.

VFW HORSESHOE TOURNAMENT: 12 p.m. third Saturdays, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5450, 2240 W. James Lee Blvd., Crestview. Lynn Mobley, 682-5552.