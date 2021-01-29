Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation honors retiring CEO Marcia Hull

Special to Daily News

DESTIN — At a special wine dinner event hosted by Vin'tij Food & Wine, the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation honored retiring CEO Marcia Hull.

Hull, who has served as the foundation's CEO for 22 years, received an evening of stories and praise from colleagues and friends, led by new CEO Demetrius Fuller, Tracy Louthain, and incoming Chairman of the Board Teresa Halverson.

"Like the final note of a brilliant orchestral masterwork, Marcia Hull's legacy will reverberate for many years to come," Fuller said.

The milestone was marked with the collaboration of Todd Newman of Dakota Shy Wines and Todd Reber of Vin'tij Food & Wine, resulting in an epic four-course menu and wine pairing not soon forgotten.

As a legacy gift, the foundation has established the Marcia Hull Scholarship for the Arts to a monetary scholarship to high school seniors going to college who have embraced the arts, no matter what discipline. The scholarship fund begins with founding donors contributing more than $10,000.

The foundation thanks the following sponsors who generously donated to the success of the evening: J. Leon Gallery + Studio; Stephen and Joan Carter; Keith and Laura Howard; John and Margaret Sheehan; Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Inc.; Ed and Denise Kendust; Jim and Gail Fogleman; Wine World; Dale and Marsha Peterson; Gilda Jackson; DAG Architects; Robért and Shelly Hinojosa; and Keith and Maureen Gamble.

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation is a not-for-profit charitable arts organization founded in 1995 to be Northwest Florida's champion of cultural arts and arts education for all.