Sons of Italy in Crestview donate $5,000 to children's advocacy center

Special to Gannett

NICEVILLE — The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) received a generous $5,000 donation from Bob and Ginger Grappone, who represented the Order of the Sons of Italy in America/Richard A. Capozzola Lodge No. 2865 in Crestview.

“We are so appreciative of the Grappones and the Crestview Sons of Italy Lodge for their generous donation,” said Julie Porterfield, CEO of ECCAC. “These funds will go a long way towards helping our children find hope and healing.”

ABoutSons of Italy

In its 112th year, the Sons of Italy of America is a non-profit organization with chapters throughout Florida and the United States. It is the oldest and largest organization for people of Italian heritage who preserve Italian-American culture.

Under the Sons of Italy Foundation, members raise funds to benefit many causes, from disaster relief to helping many charitable organizations.

About ECCAC

ECCAC is in its 21st year of operation, with centers in Niceville and DeFuniak Springs. The centers have provided over 150,000 services at no cost to more than 15,000 children experiencing abuse, abandonment or neglect.

Their work includes mental health therapy, crisis intervention, referrals to other community providers, interviews and medicals.

For further information, visit www.eccac.org.

If abuse is suspected, call the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.