WHAT'S HAPPENING: Santa Rosa government and local announcements, events and activities

Santa Rosa government and local announcements, events and activities are as follows. Meetings listed may be canceled due to the coronavirus situation.

ROAD CLOSURE: Pace Road behind Burger King in Pace will be closed for three weeks beginning Monday, Jan. 25 through Monday, Feb. 15 as part of the Pace Patriot/Tiburon drainage improvement project, weather pending. For more information, email Santa Rosa County Engineering, engineering@santarosa.fl.gov or call 850-981-7100.

SANTA ROSA BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: All BOCC and other county department meetings are held in the County Administrative Center boardroom, 6495 Caroline St., Milton, unless otherwise indicated. SOME MEETING TIMES AND DATES HAVE CHANGED. Persons needing special accommodations to participate in a public hearing should call 850-983-1855 at least one week prior. Agendas and minutes are at www.santarosa.fl.gov.

•Bagdad Architectural Advisory Board - 8:30 a.m. Jan. 27, Public Services Conference Room, 6051 Old Bagdad Highway, Milton

•Public Safety Coordinating Council - 11:30 a.m. Jan. 27, Sheriff’s Office Training Room, 5755 East Milton Road, Milton

•Parks and Recreation - 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27

•Commission Special Rezoning -6 p.m. Jan. 28.

•Marine Advisory - 5 p.m. Feb. 2.

•Tourist Development Council - 8:30 a.m. Feb. 4.

•Commission Regular - 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

•Fire Department Executive Group - 6 p.m. Feb. 8, Emergency Operations Center, 4499 Pine Forest Road, Milton.

•Commission Work Session - 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9.

•Building Code Board of Adjustments - 2:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

•Zoning Board - 6 p.m. Feb. 11.

•Commission Regular - 8:30 a.m. Feb. 18.

•Strategic Workshop - 9 a.m. Feb. 23.

•Bagdad Architectural Advisory Board - 8:30 a.m. Feb. 24, Public Services Conference Room, 6051 Old Bagdad Highway, Milton.

•Parks and Recreation - 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

•Commission Special – Rezoning - 6 p.m. Feb. 25.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY HOLIDAY CLOSURES: The SRC Clerk of Courts will be closed Mon., Feb. 15 in observance of Presidents' Day. All Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners offices will remain open.

ENERGY BILL HELP: Tri-County Community Council Inc.'s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program assists with energy obligations, electric or gas, to heat or cool the home for applicants who qualify and have not received assistance in the past year. Apply Mondays only at 6607 Elva St., Milton. Bring proof of gross household income (wages, Social Security, SSI, child support, pensions, retirement, etc.) for the last 30 days on all household members, electric or gas bill, current picture ID on applicant and Social Security cards on all household members. Call 981-0036 for details.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS HIRING BONUS: $1,000 hiring bonuses to new FDC hires at institutions statewide, including Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, Milton. Applicants who complete their correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges are eligible. Paid training is available. Visit FLDOCjobs.com for details.