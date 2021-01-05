What's happening in North Okaloosa County

Staff Report

Here is a list of events in our area. Some may have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

GUN GIVEAWAY: There is still time to enter the Main Street Crestview Association 2021 Gun Giveaway. The first drawing was Jan. 6.To enter, purchase a 2021 Downtown Crestview Calendar for up to 52 chances at an amazing selection of guns. Visit https://www.downtowncrestview.org/gungiveaway2021. The drawings end Jan. 29, not in December as previously stated.

RECURRING

HOLT WATER WORKS, INC.: 6 p.m. third Mondays, water office, 4618 Johnson St., Holt.

BAKER BLOCK MUSEUM: 3rd Saturday is its monthly event day. Museum open 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 1307 Georgia Ave., Baker.

CRESTVIEW CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, City Hall, 198 N. Wilson St., Crestview.

CRESTVIEW HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD: The board meets every other month at 5 p.m. at 371 Hickory Ave. W, Crestview. Open to the public.

MILLIGAN WATER SYSTEM BOARD: 6 p.m. second Tuesdays, 5340 U.S. Highway 4.

SHOAL RIVER REPUBLICAN CLUB: 6 p.m. second Tuesdays at Samuel’s Roadhouse, 114 John King Road, Crestview.Socializing is followed by business at 6:30 p.m. For more information, email Republicans@usa.com.

HOLT FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m. second Tuesdays, 483 U.S. Highway 90 W, Holt.

BLACKMAN FIRE DISTRICT BOARD: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays at 1850 U.S. Highway 2, Baker.

BAKER FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSION: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Baker Area Public Safety Building, 1375 19th St.

TROY UNIVERSITY OFFICE HOURS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. second Wednesdays, Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce, 1447 Commerce Drive, Crestview. Get information about furthering your education, and TU bachelor and master degree programs.

LIVE OAK SOCCER: The Upwards Sports Soccer program by Live Oak Baptist Church is postponed for a later date.

REP. JAYER WILLIAMSON OFFICE HOURS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. first and third Thursdays, Okaloosa County Extension office, 3098 Airport Road, Crestview. Call 995-3698 for an appointment.

LAUREL HILL CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m. first Thursdays, City Hall, 8209 Highway 85 N, Laurel Hill.

DORCAS FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSIONERS: DFDC now meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays, 5232 Deer Springs Drive, Crestview, off Highway 90.

ALMARANTE VOLUNTEER FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSIONERS: 7 p.m. second Thursdays, Almarante Fire Station, 3710 Old California Road, Laurel Hill.

HOLT FIRE DISTRICT MEETINGS: 6 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays, fire station, 483 U.S. Highway 90 W, Holt.

NORTH OKALOOSA HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION INC.: 6 p.m. third Thursday, Baker Block Museum, 1307 Georgia Ave., Baker.

NORTH OKALOOSA FIRE DISTRICT: 5 p.m. third Thursdays, fire station 82, 5549 John Givens Road, Crestview.

LAUREL HILL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: 7 p.m., second Fridays, in Laurel Hill City Hall's fire department office.

UNIVERSITY OF WEST FLORIDA: Office hours at the Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce, 1447 Commerce Drive, by appointment. Registration begins in April for summer and fall terms. UWF offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs in Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and online. Call 863-6550 for questions or an appointment.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

CRESTVIEW AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: for chamber members and their employees. Details: 682-3212 or info@crestviewchamber.com. www.crestviewchamber.com.

BREAKFAST SPONSORS: for 2021 sought. Contact Shannon at 682-3212.

HERITAGE MUSEUM ACTIVITIES: The Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida is located at 115 Westview Ave. in Valparaiso.Visit https://heritage-museum.org/ or call 850-678-2615.

BOBBIN LACE & TATTERS GROUP: 1 p.m. first Saturdays at the museum.