CHECK IT OUT: Local English classes taught by trained instructors

Augusta Whittle | Special to Gannett

CRESTVIEW — What is ESOL you might be asking? Well, so glad that you did! ESOL stands English for Speakers of Other Languages, and the library offers ESOL classes both mornings and evenings.

Whether the class is for you, your family, a friend, neighbor, or someone you just met; the ESOL classes at the library are just the place. Regardless of how much English you already know, there is a class for you. Our instructors teach it all, from the ABCs all the way through to TOEFL/IELTS preparation.

These classes are taught by trained instructors and volunteers, with years of experience.

Classes cover all the subjects: listening/speaking, grammar, writing and reading, as well as optional conversation partners for added practice for those who wish. Instruction is tailored for each student based on their individual level as well as their goals.

ESOL classes at the library are a wonderful way to engage in a new transition in your education. Classes are engaging and focused on the students learning and enjoying their time.

Students have the added benefit of learning with others, as well as immediate responses to their questions and studies.

Come check out what you have been missing every Tuesday at 10:30-11:30 a.m., and/or Wednesday at 5-6 p.m. at the library, 1445 Commerce Drive.

Bring your friends and then make new ones, all while learning English better. We can’t wait to see you!

August Whittle is the adult services librarian.at the Crestview Public Library.