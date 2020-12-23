Empty Stocking Fund donations falling short

Special to Gannett

This year’s Empty Stocking Fund campaign has a goal of $150,000 to help local people through the Salvation Army.

The Empty Stocking Fund is built by donations from people who wish to help families in need . To donate, visit the Salvation Army’s website at www.salvationarmyflorida.org/fortwalton.

Donations:

Bluewater Bay

Anonymous, $250

Anonymous, $50

Crestview

Larry & Cynthia Donovan, $100, in loving memory of my wife Betty, son Anthony, grandson Josh & son-in-law Joe

J.T. & Karen Boss, $25

Regina & James Goins, $35

Daniel & Lois Tydings, $100

Willard & Johanna Rogers, $25

James & Susan Willis, $20

DeFuniak Springs

Ingrid Burmeister, $100, in memory of Horst Burmeister

Destin

Laurie Brinkmeyer POD, $75

Joann Salazar, $100

Roger & Sharon Cox, $50

Nancy & Kirk Scobey, $300

Ivana & Steve Strauss, $500

Cathy & Roy Weger, $50

Anonymous, $100

Matthews & Jones LLP, $1,000

Prescott Architects, $200

Nancy & Thomas Nissen, $50

Vivian Joiner-Ball, $100

Martina Locht, $100

Scott & Suzanne Anderson, $50

Janet Gray, $100

Linda & David Lee, $200, in memory of David Scott Lee Sr.

Fort Walton Beach

FWB Lions Foundation Inc., $200

Anonymous, $500

E.L. & J.S. Faust, $100

Anonymous, $200

Samuel & Donna Munch, $100

Anonymous, $50, in loving memory of Lee & Brian Cooper & Earl & Dee Stockton

Doug & Carol Hardi, $200

David Vachon, $200

Linn’s Prestige Kitchens Inc., $500

Anonymous, $100

Brian & Barbara McDonald, $50

George & Lorraine Johnson, $50

Andrew Cooling & Heating, $100, in loving memory of Jim Johnson

Anonymous, $25

Allen & Lois Handzo, $100

Bernie Sweka, $100, in memory of Lindarat Curtis

Anonymous, $50

Delores & Michael LaGarde, $100

Anonymous, $100

Fred & Belinda Muir, $25

Kathy Powell, $125 in loving memory of Doug Powell

Lee Forst, $50, in memory of Jeff Newell, Rick Flores, Perry Ballard, John O'Connor, Peggy May, David Acree, Ken Shelton & Mark Kulaw

Billy & Jeff Wheat, $25

Vivian Massey, $200

Nancy Brown, $100

Norma & F.C. Harrington, $100

Jeanette & George Hendricks, $100

Anonymous, $30 for Grandad Read

Betty Gearhart, $10

Anonymous, $100

Billy & Martha Walker, $25

Rick & Cheryl Davenport, $300, in memory of Duane Keck, Martha Owens, Adelma Lauer, Alice & Jack Gillette, Wayne Kuhn & Roger Wills

John & Judith Trossbach, $25

Preston Hood, $100

Ronald & Patricia Flinkerbusch, $250

James & Kay Green, $100

Al Babineau & Tourey Guarino, $200

Linda Ryer, $100

S.P. & A.G. Breton, $100, in loving memory of Sam & Elizabeth Adams

Jodi & Don Krueger, $200, in memory of Mary “Lou” Krueger

John & Nora Doss, $500, in memory of our son David Doss

Phyllis McClenahan, $500, in memory of C. H. (Mac) McClenahan

Leslie S. Wells, $25, in loving memory of David Alexander Pascoe & Carzie G. Herrington III

Anonymous, $50

Bob & Carol Sciretta, $100

Don Massarelli, $100

Anonymous, $200, in remembrance of Raymond R. Brunell, Ms. Mary E. “Lillie” Clancy, Mr. Ray Koran & Mr. Gene Large

Patricia Holladay, $100

Maryann Purvis, $100

Freeport

Lance & Rosemary Coleman, $50

H.A. Bozeman, $25

Gulf Breeze

Paul Savelo, $50, in memory of Siri Davis

Hurlburt Field

Cream & Sugar Bowling League, $158

Mary Esther

Richard & Jean Hail, $50

Richard & Linda Seybold, $30

John & Jane Oler, $50, in loving memory of daughter Donna

Patricia & John Gossage Jr., $25

Carol Westphal, $25

Patricia Leechin, $50, in memory of Tom Leechin

MIramar Beach

Bob & Judy Elgin, $100

Philip & Page Tatar, $500

Patricia Farwell, $50

Preston Murphy, $25

Mollie & Bruce Buchanan, $300, in honor our granddaughters Meghan, Scarlett & Lucille

Barbara Reynolds, $100

Harrison Family, $25, in memory of every loved one lost to COVID

Bruce & Bonnie Weekley, $20

Navarre

Dorothy Kelley, $100

Frank & Susan Tansley, $100

Anonymous, $100

Tom & Dixie Ferguson, $100

J.H. & Emily Childs, $50

Niceville

Thomas & Annette Linn, $100

VIP Hair Center, $200

Anonymous, $100

John C. Terry, $500

George Williams, $100

Paul & Jeannette Destafney, $100

Patricia Young, $100

Annie Burton, $50

Anonymous, $200

J.R. & P.S. Morgan, $25

Sandra Fowler, $250, in memory of Vernon D. Fowler

Ellen & John Garner, $100

Donna Burton, $200

Dave & Carmen Miller, $25

Diane & Joe Hixon, $300

Michael & Lois Downey, $20

Gerry & Ann Harbaugh, $100

Mark & Kara Postgate, $100

Hideko & Dennis Plante, $50, for Akane, Raiden, Lexi and Mercedes

Paul & Margie & Jeremy Higgins, $100

Claire Hayden, $50

Joseph McKioski, $100

Diane & Kirk Peterson, $25

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $200

Ronald & Donna Quinn, $25

Terri & Scott Bauer, $50

Linda Smith, $1000

Pod Anderson, $100

Marsha Plinske, $50

Anonymous, $100

Frances & Clifford Greer Jr, $25

Barbie Edge, $100, in loving memory of Carlton Edge & Jo & Barry Stephens

Bill & Dawn Sanders, $200

Elisabeth Keller, $100

Jesse & Kathleen Bush, $500

David & Marie Nickel, $100

Phil & Nancy Stinson, $150

Col. Craig & Sandy Miller, $100

Earl Clark, $100

Wayne & Susan Campbell, $50

Douglas & Gloria Hall, $50

Wanda & Robert Liphard, $50

Mary Jacobs, $50

Maria Leos, $50

Rocky Bayou Country Club, $50

Joan Hegarty, $25, in memory of Joseph

Rocky Bayou Country Club, $427

Arvil & Jane Barnes, $100

Santa Rosa Beach

Caryle & Ernie Betz, $100

Anonymous, $500

Shalimar

Robert & Karen Gramm, $100

Helen Bourgeois, $200, in memory of SCPO William L. Bourgeois

Foley & Mary Wood, $200

Edwin & Amanda Piiburn, $200

Anonymous, $200

Jim & Barbara Harrison, $250, in honor of Shirley McKee, Judy & Larry McKee, Pat Halford & John McTaggart, Sue & Jim Weber, in memory of Ken McKee

Tom & Mary Walpole, $500

Pat & Tami Kelly, $100, in memory of Gerald Kelly

Jerry & Betty Cox, $100

Jeffrey & Judy Watson, $200

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $500, in memory of Howard & Linda Robishaws

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $500

Doris Anderson, $200, in memory of David

Rollie & Marilyn Little, $100

William & Barbara Slocumb, $100

Lou & Mira Villanacci, $50, in memory of Cecil Lewis & Joan Villanacci

Terri Lovell, $100, in memory of Matthew Lovell

Anonymous, $500

Karl & Sharon Bongers, $100

Jack & Debra Petry, $100

Thomas & Barbara Wood, $200

Ellis & Carol Porch, $20

Terri Lovell, $100, in memory of Ray Davis

F. & S. Carnes, $100

L.M. & Susan Ferrell, $100

Anonymous, $50

Bill & Debbie Seidl, $100

William & Ilene Hetter, $100

Kenneth & Nancy Watson, $300

Valparaiso

Anonymous, $200

Martha Everett, $100

Kenneth & Jeanette Howell, $100

Judy & Fred Boyer, $200, in memory of our Boyer/High Parents

Misc./No city given

Anonymous, $1,000

Anonymous, $7

Anonymous, $40

Anonymous, $20

Anonymous, $20

Anonymous, $5

Larry & Selena Noble, Midland, Michigan, $100

Maureen Gilreath, Ponce De Leon, $30

Frances Greet, Fort Pierce, Florida, $25

Anonymous, $20

Total to date: $76,878