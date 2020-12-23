Empty Stocking Fund donations falling short
This year’s Empty Stocking Fund campaign has a goal of $150,000 to help local people through the Salvation Army.
The Empty Stocking Fund is built by donations from people who wish to help families in need . To donate, visit the Salvation Army’s website at www.salvationarmyflorida.org/fortwalton.
Donations:
Bluewater Bay
Anonymous, $250
Anonymous, $50
Crestview
Larry & Cynthia Donovan, $100, in loving memory of my wife Betty, son Anthony, grandson Josh & son-in-law Joe
J.T. & Karen Boss, $25
Regina & James Goins, $35
Daniel & Lois Tydings, $100
Willard & Johanna Rogers, $25
James & Susan Willis, $20
DeFuniak Springs
Ingrid Burmeister, $100, in memory of Horst Burmeister
Destin
Laurie Brinkmeyer POD, $75
Joann Salazar, $100
Roger & Sharon Cox, $50
Nancy & Kirk Scobey, $300
Ivana & Steve Strauss, $500
Cathy & Roy Weger, $50
Anonymous, $100
Matthews & Jones LLP, $1,000
Prescott Architects, $200
Nancy & Thomas Nissen, $50
Vivian Joiner-Ball, $100
Martina Locht, $100
Scott & Suzanne Anderson, $50
Janet Gray, $100
Linda & David Lee, $200, in memory of David Scott Lee Sr.
Fort Walton Beach
FWB Lions Foundation Inc., $200
Anonymous, $500
E.L. & J.S. Faust, $100
Anonymous, $200
Samuel & Donna Munch, $100
Anonymous, $50, in loving memory of Lee & Brian Cooper & Earl & Dee Stockton
Doug & Carol Hardi, $200
David Vachon, $200
Linn’s Prestige Kitchens Inc., $500
Anonymous, $100
Brian & Barbara McDonald, $50
George & Lorraine Johnson, $50
Andrew Cooling & Heating, $100, in loving memory of Jim Johnson
Anonymous, $25
Allen & Lois Handzo, $100
Bernie Sweka, $100, in memory of Lindarat Curtis
Anonymous, $50
Delores & Michael LaGarde, $100
Anonymous, $100
Fred & Belinda Muir, $25
Kathy Powell, $125 in loving memory of Doug Powell
Lee Forst, $50, in memory of Jeff Newell, Rick Flores, Perry Ballard, John O'Connor, Peggy May, David Acree, Ken Shelton & Mark Kulaw
Billy & Jeff Wheat, $25
Vivian Massey, $200
Nancy Brown, $100
Norma & F.C. Harrington, $100
Jeanette & George Hendricks, $100
Anonymous, $30 for Grandad Read
Betty Gearhart, $10
Anonymous, $100
Billy & Martha Walker, $25
Rick & Cheryl Davenport, $300, in memory of Duane Keck, Martha Owens, Adelma Lauer, Alice & Jack Gillette, Wayne Kuhn & Roger Wills
John & Judith Trossbach, $25
Preston Hood, $100
Ronald & Patricia Flinkerbusch, $250
James & Kay Green, $100
Al Babineau & Tourey Guarino, $200
Linda Ryer, $100
S.P. & A.G. Breton, $100, in loving memory of Sam & Elizabeth Adams
Jodi & Don Krueger, $200, in memory of Mary “Lou” Krueger
John & Nora Doss, $500, in memory of our son David Doss
Phyllis McClenahan, $500, in memory of C. H. (Mac) McClenahan
Leslie S. Wells, $25, in loving memory of David Alexander Pascoe & Carzie G. Herrington III
Anonymous, $50
Bob & Carol Sciretta, $100
Don Massarelli, $100
Anonymous, $200, in remembrance of Raymond R. Brunell, Ms. Mary E. “Lillie” Clancy, Mr. Ray Koran & Mr. Gene Large
Patricia Holladay, $100
Maryann Purvis, $100
Freeport
Lance & Rosemary Coleman, $50
H.A. Bozeman, $25
Gulf Breeze
Paul Savelo, $50, in memory of Siri Davis
Hurlburt Field
Cream & Sugar Bowling League, $158
Mary Esther
Richard & Jean Hail, $50
Richard & Linda Seybold, $30
John & Jane Oler, $50, in loving memory of daughter Donna
Patricia & John Gossage Jr., $25
Carol Westphal, $25
Patricia Leechin, $50, in memory of Tom Leechin
MIramar Beach
Bob & Judy Elgin, $100
Philip & Page Tatar, $500
Patricia Farwell, $50
Preston Murphy, $25
Mollie & Bruce Buchanan, $300, in honor our granddaughters Meghan, Scarlett & Lucille
Barbara Reynolds, $100
Harrison Family, $25, in memory of every loved one lost to COVID
Bruce & Bonnie Weekley, $20
Navarre
Dorothy Kelley, $100
Frank & Susan Tansley, $100
Anonymous, $100
Tom & Dixie Ferguson, $100
J.H. & Emily Childs, $50
Niceville
Thomas & Annette Linn, $100
VIP Hair Center, $200
Anonymous, $100
John C. Terry, $500
George Williams, $100
Paul & Jeannette Destafney, $100
Patricia Young, $100
Annie Burton, $50
Anonymous, $200
J.R. & P.S. Morgan, $25
Sandra Fowler, $250, in memory of Vernon D. Fowler
Ellen & John Garner, $100
Donna Burton, $200
Dave & Carmen Miller, $25
Diane & Joe Hixon, $300
Michael & Lois Downey, $20
Gerry & Ann Harbaugh, $100
Mark & Kara Postgate, $100
Hideko & Dennis Plante, $50, for Akane, Raiden, Lexi and Mercedes
Paul & Margie & Jeremy Higgins, $100
Claire Hayden, $50
Joseph McKioski, $100
Diane & Kirk Peterson, $25
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $200
Ronald & Donna Quinn, $25
Terri & Scott Bauer, $50
Linda Smith, $1000
Pod Anderson, $100
Marsha Plinske, $50
Anonymous, $100
Frances & Clifford Greer Jr, $25
Barbie Edge, $100, in loving memory of Carlton Edge & Jo & Barry Stephens
Bill & Dawn Sanders, $200
Elisabeth Keller, $100
Jesse & Kathleen Bush, $500
David & Marie Nickel, $100
Phil & Nancy Stinson, $150
Col. Craig & Sandy Miller, $100
Earl Clark, $100
Wayne & Susan Campbell, $50
Douglas & Gloria Hall, $50
Wanda & Robert Liphard, $50
Mary Jacobs, $50
Maria Leos, $50
Rocky Bayou Country Club, $50
Joan Hegarty, $25, in memory of Joseph
Rocky Bayou Country Club, $427
Arvil & Jane Barnes, $100
Santa Rosa Beach
Caryle & Ernie Betz, $100
Anonymous, $500
Shalimar
Robert & Karen Gramm, $100
Helen Bourgeois, $200, in memory of SCPO William L. Bourgeois
Foley & Mary Wood, $200
Edwin & Amanda Piiburn, $200
Anonymous, $200
Jim & Barbara Harrison, $250, in honor of Shirley McKee, Judy & Larry McKee, Pat Halford & John McTaggart, Sue & Jim Weber, in memory of Ken McKee
Tom & Mary Walpole, $500
Pat & Tami Kelly, $100, in memory of Gerald Kelly
Jerry & Betty Cox, $100
Jeffrey & Judy Watson, $200
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $500, in memory of Howard & Linda Robishaws
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $500
Doris Anderson, $200, in memory of David
Rollie & Marilyn Little, $100
William & Barbara Slocumb, $100
Lou & Mira Villanacci, $50, in memory of Cecil Lewis & Joan Villanacci
Terri Lovell, $100, in memory of Matthew Lovell
Anonymous, $500
Karl & Sharon Bongers, $100
Jack & Debra Petry, $100
Thomas & Barbara Wood, $200
Ellis & Carol Porch, $20
Terri Lovell, $100, in memory of Ray Davis
F. & S. Carnes, $100
L.M. & Susan Ferrell, $100
Anonymous, $50
Bill & Debbie Seidl, $100
William & Ilene Hetter, $100
Kenneth & Nancy Watson, $300
Valparaiso
Anonymous, $200
Martha Everett, $100
Kenneth & Jeanette Howell, $100
Judy & Fred Boyer, $200, in memory of our Boyer/High Parents
Misc./No city given
Anonymous, $1,000
Anonymous, $7
Anonymous, $40
Anonymous, $20
Anonymous, $20
Anonymous, $5
Larry & Selena Noble, Midland, Michigan, $100
Maureen Gilreath, Ponce De Leon, $30
Frances Greet, Fort Pierce, Florida, $25
Anonymous, $20
Total to date: $76,878